Morgan Stanley Has $40.76 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Synovus Financial worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 375,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 99,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.