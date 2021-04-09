Morgan Stanley Has $41.02 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AGNC Investment worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.