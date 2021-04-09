Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Tetra Tech worth $39,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

