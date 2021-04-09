Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 965,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 201,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 941,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.