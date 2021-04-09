Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of AllianceBernstein worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of AB opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

