Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.