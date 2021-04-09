Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,596 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,038 shares of company stock worth $10,080,479. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

