Morgan Stanley Purchases 260,475 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $39,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,029,379.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,181. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.