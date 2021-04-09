Morgan Stanley Purchases 294,200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Comerica worth $38,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

