Morgan Stanley Purchases 37,438 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Hess worth $39,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

HES stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

