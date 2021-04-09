Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,211 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $38,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.