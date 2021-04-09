Morgan Stanley Purchases 70,347 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Iridium Communications worth $38,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

