Morgan Stanley Purchases 919,415 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $39,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $13,094,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

