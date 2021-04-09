Morgan Stanley Purchases 97,535 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.90% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $39,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $65.72 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

