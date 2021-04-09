Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.36% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $25.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

