Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $88.94 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

