Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,285. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.