Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. 154,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,188. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

