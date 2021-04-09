Morgan Stanley Sells 186,220 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of UBS Group worth $40,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

