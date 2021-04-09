Morgan Stanley Sells 2,758,700 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Nokia worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

