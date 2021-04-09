Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Avangrid worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avangrid by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Avangrid by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

