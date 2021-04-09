Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Nordstrom worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $2,271,378. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $36.98 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

