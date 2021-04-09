Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.36

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.36 and traded as high as C$15.69. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.59, with a volume of 26,956 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.36. The stock has a market cap of C$608.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.