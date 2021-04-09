Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $131.10 million and $1.96 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MRPH is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.