Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 11,449 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $695,412.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,781. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

