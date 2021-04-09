MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $4.12. MoSys shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1,036,243 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.