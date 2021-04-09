Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 135,226 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 469,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,365. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

