Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average is $191.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $212.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.