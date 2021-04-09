Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

