Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. L Brands comprises 1.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.21. 35,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,127. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.