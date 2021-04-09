Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.67. 177,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $410.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.