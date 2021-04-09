Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. 49,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

