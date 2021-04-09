Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,704. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

