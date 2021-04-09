Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $41.86. 893,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,607,227. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

