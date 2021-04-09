Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.89. Movado Group shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

