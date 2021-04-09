Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

