Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.73

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 14003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

