MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £20,293.50 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £20,293.50 ($26,513.59).
Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.71. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
