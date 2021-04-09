MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £20,293.50 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £20,293.50 ($26,513.59).

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.71. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

