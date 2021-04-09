MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $445.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.35. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.80 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

