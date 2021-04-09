mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $47.18 million and $2.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004655 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

