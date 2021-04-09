mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $47.18 million and $2.57 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004655 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.
  • Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.