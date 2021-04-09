Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,923 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Mueller Industries worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

