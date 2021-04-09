Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 134,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

