Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.
MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.
TSE MTL traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 134,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
