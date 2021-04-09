Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 134,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.56.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

