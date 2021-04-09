Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.39. 134,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,825. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.56.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.