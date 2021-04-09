Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $27.58

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $27.58 or 0.00047084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $140,249.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00315047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.72 or 0.00761047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,193.55 or 1.01070474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00755849 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.