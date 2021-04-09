Multiplier Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,565.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Multiplier has a market cap of $26.86 million and $177,565.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $26.53 or 0.00045201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00294707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.00775192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,980.62 or 1.00502259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.92 or 0.00724056 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.