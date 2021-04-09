MultiVAC (MTV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $6.55 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

