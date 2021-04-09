MVL (MVL) Price Down 46.7% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $419.53 million and $2,707.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00083490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.44 or 0.00618240 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037543 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,420,963 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.