MXC Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.99 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $128.99 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068021 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,238,083 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

