MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $13.94

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $242.61 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $13.94 or 0.00023826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

