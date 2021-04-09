Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 20,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,757. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,992 shares of company stock worth $1,353,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.